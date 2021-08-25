Almost five weeks after filing for an essential service order, your employer has finally agreed to meet with the union and your bargaining committee to negotiate essential service levels. Despite repeated requests from the union, the employer has dragged their feet and put off negotiations as long as they could. Once we have the essential service levels in place, your bargaining committee will be able to consider job action again.

We will be meeting your employer on Friday, August 27 and hope to resolve essential services on the same day.

Your bargaining committee will be joined by essential service expert Shelly Appleton to ensure essential service levels are appropriate to the care of residents, while the most members possible can participate in job action.

As more information on essential services and job action becomes available, it will be important for the union to communicate with you at your personal email address. If you did not receive this bulletin by email, log on to members.bcgeu.ca to update your personal email address and stay connected to your union.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP