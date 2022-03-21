Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative settlement for the renewal of your collective agreement .

Highlights:

Levelled wages will be maintained until new wage rates are negotiated or a strike or lockout occurs

Wage levelled members will receive a 2.5% ratification payment for all hours worked including paid vacation and statutory holidays from January 1, 2019, to May 14, 2020

Shift differentials of:

· $0.75 (75 cents) per hour for evening shifts

· $1.00 (one dollar) per hour for night shifts

· $0.75 (75 cents) per hour for weekend shifts

Eye exam reimbursement increases to $50 annually

Dental plan reimbursement for basic and major services increases to $2,000 annually

The previously agreed-to items except as amended above have also been retained.

Your bargaining committee is recommending approval of the tentative settlement.

Full details as well as notice of a membership meeting to present the tentative settlement and answer any questions will be released next week. The ratification vote will be scheduled after the membership meeting. Voting information will be sent out at that time.

In solidarity,

Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP