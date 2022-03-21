Friends,

Congratulations, your collective agreement has ratified with 100% acceptance of the tentative settlement! We would like to thank you for your patience and engagement during what has proven to be a long and difficult path. Your strength made a difference.

The collective agreement will be from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022, unless the government wage levelling ends. Should the government end wage levelling, we will start negotiations with the Employer within sixty (60) days. If wage levelling doesn't end before December 31, 2022, the regular process will commence except that we will be part of a common Employer bargaining with your Union friends at Fleetwood Villa.

The ratification payment must be paid within four (4) pay periods. You need to have been working on the date of ratification of the renewed collective agreement and May 15, 2020. The payment is taxable.

The amendments to your collective agreement will take effect upon ratification, yesterday, June 22, 2022. The next step is to draft the final agreement. Until the renewed collective agreement is produced you can refer to the ratification document here for a complete list of the amendments.

Once again, congratulations on your collective agreement!

In solidarity,

Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP