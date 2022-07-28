IMPORTANT NOTICE – ACTION REQUIRED

Friends,



It has come to my attention that some of you have not received your ratification payment or that it is incorrect. It seems that some of you may have never been wage levelled which seems to be coming to light as we are following up as to why some members have not received their ratification payment.



We are looking into this and have reached out to your Employer. But we also need your help. If you believe that there are errors with your ratification payment or you have not received your ratification payment, please send an email to your BCGEU servicing rep, Teresa Shaley at[email protected]. Your email should be as detailed as possible providing information such as your classification, pay grade and pay rate as well as contact information.



In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, BCGEU Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here









