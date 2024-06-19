To: All BCGEU Members at White Cliff



Re: Call for Nominations – Member of the Bargaining Committee



We are sorry to see Tony Jillings step down from his position on the Bargaining Committee. We have appreciated his participation and valuable input. As we continue preparations for bargaining, to commence July 18th, we now have a vacant seat to fill on the Committee.



Nominations are now open for the position of Bargaining Committee member on the White Cliff Bargaining Committee. Please find the nomination form attached here.



If you are interested, please submit your nomination by scanning/sending a picture of the form to: [email protected] by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024.



If there is more than one nomination received, a secret ballot will be conducted by online voting. Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information for distribution with the ballot. This must be received within 24 hours after the close of nominations (by 5 pm. on June 27). Late nominations or biographical information submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them.

In Solidarity,



Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Prabjit Khaira, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



