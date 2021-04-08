The Health Services and Support - Community Subsector Association of Bargaining Agents (CBA), the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC), and the BC Ministry of Health have reached an agreement in regards to the Health Career Access Program.

It has been identified that there is a significant shortage of registered care aides in British Columbia and it is expected to grow as a challenge in providing quality care. The Ministry of Health initiated the program and asked the CBA to engage in discussion that would allow participants to gain first hand experience in the workplace prior to completing the program and to enact a 'return of service' component that compels participants to remain an employee after completion for a period of 12 months.

Participants will be enrolled in a recognized care aide program at not cost, receive a stipend while receiving instruction, and wages while in the workplace. They will be supernumerary which ensures current members do not suffer any loss of hours.

This Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) outlines how the program applies to employers covered by the CBA agreement including the eligibility of current employees to apply and external candidates. It also outlines the terms participants must agree to in regards to their commitment to maintain employment after completion of the program.

The same program has been initiated with the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) and will also be offered in its current form to independent and private health employers that choose to participate.

For more information on the program please visit the Government of British Columbia's website and search 'HCAP'.

Sincerely,

Scott De Long,

Vice-President

Community Health

Download PDF of notice here

Download memorandum of agreement here



