In follow up to yesterday's bulletin, please see this tentative agreement highlights document with additional highlights specific to BCGEU members.



Again, full details of what was negotiated are available in the comprehensive report on the tentative agreement [here]. The wage calculator is available here.



For details on voting and ratification information meetings, see yesterday's bulletin here.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Bargaining Committee



PS. If you know of a member who did not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please ask them to update their information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting their area office.





