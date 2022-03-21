Your health facilities bargaining team met with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) again this week, but negotiations are moving slowly.



We remain committed to reaching a deal that secures better working conditions for health care workers and a compensation package that protects wages against inflation.



Progress is slow, but the committee is working hard formalizing responses to proposals and developing strategies to move negotiations forward.



We have no update on the wage proposals that we exchanged two weeks ago. Bargaining will continue with dates scheduled until the end of May.



We'll keep you updated as talks progress.



In solidarity,



Your Health Facilities Bargaining Association

UWU/MoveUP