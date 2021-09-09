Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Published on September 09, 2021
Further to this bulletin sent to members under Health Science Professionals (HSPBA) and this bulletin sent to members under Health Facilities Subsector (FBA) please be advised of the following:
By order of the Provincial Health Officer, proof of vaccination will be required to access indoor organized gatherings including conferences, meetings and workshops. This means that, in order to attend the in-person bargaining conference on October 15th and 16th, 2021, delegates will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Please have your proof of vaccination ready upon entry to the conference. A union staff member or activist will be assigned to verify this information for all attendees.
While not required for the bargaining conference, please note that effective October 24, 2021, you will be required to provide proof of full vaccination (i.e., full vaccination is seven days after receiving the second dose) to attend any BCGEU in-person event.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.