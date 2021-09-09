Further to this bulletin sent to members under Health Science Professionals (HSPBA) and this bulletin sent to members under Health Facilities Subsector (FBA) please be advised of the following:

By order of the Provincial Health Officer, proof of vaccination will be required to access indoor organized gatherings including conferences, meetings and workshops. This means that, in order to attend the in-person bargaining conference on October 15th and 16th, 2021, delegates will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Please have your proof of vaccination ready upon entry to the conference. A union staff member or activist will be assigned to verify this information for all attendees.

While not required for the bargaining conference, please note that effective October 24, 2021, you will be required to provide proof of full vaccination (i.e., full vaccination is seven days after receiving the second dose) to attend any BCGEU in-person event.

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations (HSPBA)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations (FBA)

Download PDF of notice here



