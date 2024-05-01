Today the provincial government announced new initiatives aimed at tackling retention and recruitment issues in the health care sector and expanding health care services to rural or remote communities.

Incentives for workers living and working in rural and remote communities will increase.

The Community Bargaining Association (CBA) will receive another $20 million to fund professional development and mental health and wellness support for its members.

Additional tuition credits, bursaries and other opportunities will be made available.

Our membership has called on government to take action on these issues for years. While more changes are needed to create the home support system we want to see, this announcement reminds us that our continued advocacy is making a difference.

In the coming weeks, our union will be seeking further details about these initiatives, how they will be implemented and how workers can access them. Please watch for those updates.

Click here to read the full press release from the Ministry of Health.

In solidarity,

Scott De Long

Vice President, Community Health (Component 8)





UWU/MoveUP