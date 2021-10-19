Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Health Science Professional (HSP) Bargaining Committee Announcement - BCGEU

Health Science Professional (HSP) Bargaining Committee Announcement - BCGEU

Published on October 19, 2021

Ballots have been counted, and we are pleased to announce the following members have been elected to the HSP Component 4 bargaining committee:

Vancouver Island

Regular

· Cina Opel (Chair local 402 and C4 PE member)

Alternate

· Peter Carter

Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley

Regular

· Tim Little (Chair local 402 and acting chair HSP council member)

Alternate

· Andrea Johnson (Recording Secretary local 403)

Northern & Interior BC

Regular

· Meaghan Mallough (Acting chair local 410/411 and HSP council member)

Alternate

· David Ho (Chair local 403)

Thanks to all the candidates who put their names forward for these positions.

 

In Solidarity,

Michelle McAuley
Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP