Now that bargaining talks with your employer are underway, it's more important than ever to make sure that our union has your up-to-date contact information. The situation could change rapidly, and you could miss important updates if we don't have your personal email address and phone number.

Our updated BCGEU Member Portal makes it easy for you to review and update your contact information, and it will be an important resource for you during bargaining. We're asking all Health Science Professional members to update their contact information by July 29. Will you log in to Member Portal to review and update your contact information now?

Updating your contact information is essential to make sure you can have your say in key decisions through this round of bargaining. For example, should we need to take a strike vote it will be very important that our union can reach you. Additionally, when we reach a tentative agreement, we will need to be able to communicate with you about a ratification vote.

In certain circumstances we may need to reach you by phone or text message, so we recommend providing a cell phone number to ensure you don't miss any information. If you don't have a cell phone, be sure to provide a phone number where we can reach you.

Click here to visit the BCGEU Member Portal to review and update your contact information before July 29.



Once your contact information is up to date, please talk to your co-workers to make sure they update their email address and phone number in the Member Portal too. It may be necessary for us to take collective action to put pressure on the employer and for that to succeed we'll need to be able to communicate with all members in your sector.



In solidarity,



Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here