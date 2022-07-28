Voting on your new tentative agreement begins in one week. This is an important decision. To make sure you have all the information you need to make an informed vote, we encourage you to attend one of the following one-hour telephone town hall meetings to hear more about the agreement and to ask questions.

Monday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m.

You will be called when the telephone town hall starts. To ensure you can participate, our union must have your current phone number and personal email address on file. You can review and update this information now on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting your area office.



Voting information

Voting on the tentative agreement is open to all members covered by the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association and will be held online. Voting will begin on December 6 at 9 a.m. and close December 20 at 5 p.m. You will need a voting credential to cast your vote and these will be sent out by email.



Details of the tentative agreement can also be viewed at the links below. The bargaining committee strongly recommends voting in favour of ratification of this tentative agreement. If you have any questions, please email: [email protected].



Link to Comprehensive Report booklet

Link to FAQs

Link to wage calculator



In solidarity,

Your Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association





