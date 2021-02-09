The BCGEU created a Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council to address the specific concerns of the 2,700 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities. Delegates attended the inaugural meeting on November 5th and 6th, 2019 at BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby to begin this work and created the Terms of Reference. Since then, the Council has been working diligently together to strategize ways to highlight the unique interests of HSPs, identify labour management concerns, and raise issues arising from the HSPBA Collective Agreement to the Health Services Component, with the intention of making recommendations to the BCGEU President's office.

The Council has worked in solidarity to build a foundation from which all Health Science Professionals can come together to share their experiences, bring forward their ideas, and have their voices heard. To further this effort, members will be contacted by text message and email with additional information about their interests and concerns and the work of the Council.

Health Science Professionals are also invited to attend a town hall meeting via Zoom (with President Stephanie Smith) on Wednesday, March 03, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. PST (Link will be sent the day of the town hall). The purpose of this event is to create a space where members may share their experiences to identify the specific needs of Health Science Professionals. By having the relevant data and information, we can better ensure that the voices of all of our membership are represented.

If you have any questions about the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council, or the upcoming town hall, please contact [email protected].

In solidarity,

Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council,

Ping Qiu, Tim Little, Danniel Dickson, Dave Dixon, Kerri Wall, Lance Valcourt, and Seyoum Gebeyehu

UWU/MoveUP