Our union continues to make preparations for opening the application process for professional fees reimbursement for 2023 for all eligible Health Science Professionals members.



We would like to thank members for their continued patience during this process, particularly as there have been some operational delays. Our staff are close to finalizing the required guidelines, criteria and communications materials, as well as our administrative procedure for processing reimbursement applications under this new fund.



Our goal is to begin accepting applications by the first week of December and we will be following up with an official announcement to members, including instructions on how to apply, very shortly.



Thank you for your continued patience and understanding, and we look forward to being in touch again soon.



In Solidarity,



BCGEU Learning & OHS



