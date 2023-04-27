Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association - UPDATE: Reimbursement for Professional Fees Paid in 2023 Opening Soon - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 17, 2023
Our union continues to make preparations for opening the application process for professional fees reimbursement for 2023 for all eligible Health Science Professionals members.
We would like to thank members for their continued patience during this process, particularly as there have been some operational delays. Our staff are close to finalizing the required guidelines, criteria and communications materials, as well as our administrative procedure for processing reimbursement applications under this new fund.
Our goal is to begin accepting applications by the first week of December and we will be following up with an official announcement to members, including instructions on how to apply, very shortly.
Thank you for your continued patience and understanding, and we look forward to being in touch again soon.
