We are pleased to announce the scheduled reopening of the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) professional development fund on January 6, 2025. Due to the number of outstanding claims we had previously closed the fund to new submissions. After receiving those submissions and conducting an audit of remaining funds we are happy to report we have some limited additional funds available for members and can reopen the fund until those funds are depleted.



The fund supports further specialization of skills in key professions. With B.C.'s health care system now struggling with dire shortages of health science professionals in many disciplines, this fund is an important part of the urgent action needed to train, recruit and retain these specialized health professionals.



Key points about the professional development fund:

The funding is to be allocated to training and upgrading skills for HSPBA members working in professions experiencing shortages, or in rural and remote locations, as well as ongoing required professional development for all HSPBA members.

The funding will apply to education or training commenced between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2025.

The education or training must pertain to professional development in a health science professional discipline being practiced in the public health care system.

Eligible expenses for reimbursement include tuition fees, registration fees, cost of required books or materials, and other reasonable education-related expenses and may also include reasonable costs of travel and accommodation in B.C. if the applicant must travel or temporarily relocate to attend education or training or related clinical placement.



The on-line submission form and funding guidelines for BCGEU members will be available on our website at www.bcgeu.ca/learning



Any questions about requests for funding can be directed to [email protected]





In Solidarity,



Jacob Hunter

Fund Administrator



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP