Health Science Professionals and Facilities Health Subsector.



In preparation for bargaining, we will be holding a Health Bargaining Conference on October 4 & 5, 2024 in the Lower Mainland at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown (6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby).



If you are interested in being a delegate to the conference, please fill out the and return it to us by September 6, 2024, at 5:00 pm PST.



Please note: the bargaining committee will be chosen from the delegates at the conference.



0401 – 2

0402 – 3

0403 – 5

0404 – 6

0405 – 2

0406 – 1

0407 – 3

0408 – 1

0409 – 1

0410 - (Local exception combined in Local 0411)

0411 – 2

0412 – 1



From the delegates at the conference, we will be electing our Health Science Professionals (HSPBA) bargaining committee, composed of three members and three alternates from the following areas:

Vancouver Island (Locals 401 & 402) – one bargaining committee member and one alternate

– one bargaining committee member and one alternate Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Locals 403 & 404) – one bargaining committee member and one alternate

– one bargaining committee member and one alternate Interior and Northern BC (Locals 405 to 412) – one bargaining committee member and one alternate

Attached please find the Call for Nominations for the Bargaining Conference.



Please return the completed nomination form by Friday, September 6, 2024 by email to [email protected].



In solidarity,



Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the nomination form