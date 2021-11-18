Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Health Science Professionals Sector Council Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 29, 2021

 The following person has been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:

· 404 – Binny Sivia

 

Congratulations Binny.

 

In solidarity,

 

Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations


