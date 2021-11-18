The following person has been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:
· 404 – Binny Sivia
Congratulations Binny.
In solidarity,
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download FYI Bulletin - 21Nov29 HSP area 4 Binny Sivia.pdf
UWU/MoveUP
