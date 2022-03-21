The newly elected Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council met this week to begin looking at ways to address the specific concerns of the 2,700 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities.
The Council will be meeting periodically over the next three years to look at building membership capacity and participation with a focus on ensuring concerns of HSP's are heard at all levels of our Union.
At this meeting, the following positions were elected:
Binny Sivia, Local 404 – Sectoral Council Chairperson
Cayce Laviolette, Local 403 – Vice Chairperson
Nicole Lockie, Local 405 - Recording Secretary
Andrea McLeod, Local 407 – Alternate Recording Secretary
The other council members are:
Stephen Morgan, Local 402
Jacqueline Grieve, Local 408
Paula Dyson, Local 409
Ali Moore, Local 410
Yvonne Liang, Local 411
If you have any questions about this Council or suggestions on how they can help, please email: [email protected].
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.