The newly elected Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council met this week to begin looking at ways to address the specific concerns of the 2,700 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities.



The Council will be meeting periodically over the next three years to look at building membership capacity and participation with a focus on ensuring concerns of HSP's are heard at all levels of our Union.



At this meeting, the following positions were elected:



Binny Sivia, Local 404 – Sectoral Council Chairperson

Cayce Laviolette, Local 403 – Vice Chairperson

Nicole Lockie, Local 405 - Recording Secretary

Andrea McLeod, Local 407 – Alternate Recording Secretary



The other council members are:



Stephen Morgan, Local 402

Jacqueline Grieve, Local 408

Paula Dyson, Local 409

Ali Moore, Local 410

Yvonne Liang, Local 411



If you have any questions about this Council or suggestions on how they can help, please email: [email protected].



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP