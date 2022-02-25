The following people have been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:

402 – Stephen Morgan

403 – TBD (election underway)

404 – Binny Sivia

405 – Nicole Lockie

407 – Andrea McLeod

408 – Jacqueline Grieve

409 – Paula Dyson

Congratulations to the new delegates.

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative – Negotiations



