Published on March 01, 2022

The following people have been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:

  • 402 – Stephen Morgan
  • 403 – TBD (election underway)
  • 404 – Binny Sivia
  • 405 – Nicole Lockie
  • 407 – Andrea McLeod
  • 408 – Jacqueline Grieve
  • 409 – Paula Dyson

Congratulations to the new delegates.

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP