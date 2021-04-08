Health Science Professionals survey results

As you know, a BCGEU committee has been looking into the benefits and drawbacks of creating a new and separate component for Health Science Professionals (HSPs). In February the committee conducted a survey among HSP members and hundreds of you shared your input. Thank you so much for your participation in this important discussion.

The committee now has the results of the survey and would like to share that 25 per cent of HSP members responded to the survey and 68 per cent support the creation of a new component. Members believe that a new component could strengthen their voice within our union, improve representation and power, address wage disparities, help clarify classification issues, promote safer, healthier workplaces and more. You can view the results here.

As a next step, the committee will present the survey results to the provincial executive for a decision this spring/summer. However, we should keep in mind that they may not support the decision to create another component if the drawbacks and limitations outweigh the benefits.

Thank you again for your thoughtful feedback.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

VP Component 4





