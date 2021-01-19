Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Health Services - Nominations open for Local Chairperson - BCGEU
Published on January 19, 2021
The above noted position was open for nominations, ending December 28, 2020 and as we did not receive any interest in running for this position, the nominations remained open.
Further to Provincial Executive Policy D-8, and the recent receipt of two nominations for this position, the nomination period will now remain open until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021. If you are interested in running for this position, please have your nomination form (attached) returned to area04@bcgeu.ca by the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.
An electronic election will be conducted after the close of nominations.
Completed nomination forms (with a copy of your biography, if applicable) are to be returned to the union no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 by email to area04@bcgeu.ca(no faxes please).