Your bargaining committee, listed below, elected at the bargaining conference in October, have met for three days to discuss and formulate the bargaining proposals for submission to the lead union (HEU).
We are waiting for dates from the employer, to commence bargaining in the new year.
Once we have met with the HEU and the other unions in the FBA, we will send another bulletin. If you have any questions, please contact a member of the bargaining team.
We wish you all the best for a happy holiday season.
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry, Bargaining Chairperson
Richard Ziemianski, Bargaining Co-Chair
Sandy Barndt, Bargaining Committee Member
Micheil Bryson, Bargaining Committee Member
Jennifer Marquez, Bargaining Committee Member
Marzena Motz, Bargaining Committee Member
Joel Blanco, Bargaining Committee Alternate
Thomas Christen, Bargaining Committee Alternate
Seyoum Tekle, Bargaining Committee Alternate
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative
