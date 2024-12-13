Your bargaining committee, listed below, elected at the bargaining conference in October, have met for three days to discuss and formulate the bargaining proposals for submission to the lead union (HEU).



We are waiting for dates from the employer, to commence bargaining in the new year.



Once we have met with the HEU and the other unions in the FBA, we will send another bulletin. If you have any questions, please contact a member of the bargaining team.



We wish you all the best for a happy holiday season.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Bargaining Chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Bargaining Co-Chair

Sandy Barndt, Bargaining Committee Member

Micheil Bryson, Bargaining Committee Member

Jennifer Marquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Marzena Motz, Bargaining Committee Member

Joel Blanco, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Thomas Christen, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Seyoum Tekle, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative



