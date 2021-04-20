How do I find a steward?

If an issue arises in your workplace, and you think it might be a breach of the collective agreement, please contact a steward to see whether you should file a grievance.

The following members have been elected as stewards at your workplace:

Other Steward Options

If these stewards are not available, or you want a different steward, you can also call the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office at 1-888-238-0239 if you are in area 03 or BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office at 1-844-633-4573 if you are in area 04 and ask for a list of alternative stewards who you can talk to.

You can also talk to any member on your local or component executive, as they also have BCGEU steward training. You can find your component and local executive at http://www.bcgeu.ca/.

LMC – What about issues that are not grievances?

If an issue arises, but it is not a grievance, you can bring it to either the Labour Management Committee (LMC) or the Occupational Health and Safety Committee (OHS).

These committees meet regularly, are comprised of both Union and management representatives, and are a forum to discuss and problem solve items of mutual concern, gain understanding of local issues, policy, and operational changes.

Below are the union representatives who have been appointed by your component chairpersons to the HealthLink BC Labour Management Committee:

Agenda and minutes of labour management meetings will be available on the BCGEU website https://www.bcgeu.ca/component-6-resources and https://www.bcgeu.ca/component-12-resources

OHS – What about issues that are health and safety issues?

If an issue arises, that is a health or safety issue, you can bring it to the OHS committee to discuss with the Employer at its next meeting.

Below are the union representatives that have been appointed to the Occupational Health and Safety Committee:

Minutes of OHS meetings are available here:

https://hlth.sp.gov.bc.ca/sites/HLBC-INT/ops/lmosh/hoshdocs/Forms/Grouped.aspx.

In solidarity

Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP