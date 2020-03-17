 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Hearing Aid Claim Top-Up - BCGEU

Hearing Aid Claim Top-Up - BCGEU

Published on March 17, 2020

As part of our last round of bargaining, the parties utilized monies to increase coverage for hearing aids. Effective February 1, 2020, that coverage is at 100% of cost to a maximum of $1500 every 48 months for adults and $1500 every 12 months for children. Coverage was previously at a maximum of $1000.

If you made a claim for hearing aids purchased between August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, we have a fund to top up those claims to 100%, again to the maximum and time periods set out above.

If you wish to obtain this top-up, please submit your supporting documentation (receipts, pay out of initial claim information, etc.) to the attention of andrea.davis@bcgeu.ca by April 15, 2020.

Thank you.

In solidarity,

Andrea Davis, Spokesperson, CSSBA

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP