As part of our last round of bargaining, the parties utilized monies to increase coverage for hearing aids. Effective February 1, 2020, that coverage is at 100% of cost to a maximum of $1500 every 48 months for adults and $1500 every 12 months for children. Coverage was previously at a maximum of $1000.



If you made a claim for hearing aids purchased between August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, we have a fund to top up those claims to 100%, again to the maximum and time periods set out above.



If you wish to obtain this top-up, please submit your supporting documentation (receipts, pay out of initial claim information, etc.) to the attention of andrea.davis@bcgeu.ca by April 15, 2020.



Andrea Davis, Spokesperson, CSSBA



