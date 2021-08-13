Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a variety of areas in BC this upcoming weekend as high temperatures are expected across the province, with some areas projected to reach temperatures in the low 40s. As temperatures climb, Heat Stress becomes a workplace hazard that needs to be addressed.



Heat stress can occur when your body gains heat faster than it can cool down, leading to hyperthermia.Elevated temperatures can be a workplace hazard if there is no heat stress plan to address the hazard. Symptoms of Heat Stress related illnesses can be found here.



Reminders - Working in the heat:

Since we are not acclimatized to high heat, to prevent heat related illnesses and conditions, the following can go a long way to reducing your risk:

Drink plenty of water (one glass every 20 minutes) Note: Avoid alcoholic and

caffeinated beverages as they will draw moisture from the body;

Wear clean, light coloured, loose-fitting clothing;

Take breaks in a cool and/or well-ventilated area and, where possible, time breaks

during the hottest part of the day;

Aim to do physical work during the coolest part of the day;

If you need to visit a cooling centre a list of available centres is here.

If your work takes you to a client's home, additional considerations must be taken into account for client care.

Remember to bring bottled water and sun protection (hats, sunscreen).

If you have a longer wait between clients, you may want to find a cooling centre.

To find a cooling shelter close to you, go here.

Encourage the client to drink more fluids. Fruit, popsicles and ice cubes can assist

with fluid intake. Avoid caffeinated beverages (i.e. coffee, tea) as they will draw fluids from the body.

Use cooling strategies, such as applying damp cloths, encouraging clients to wear

lightweight and/or sun protective clothing and drawing the curtains to reduce sunlight.

If your client shows any signs or symptoms of heat stress, such as redness in the skin, slower response times, difficulty breathing/swallowing/speaking, or nausea, report it to you LPN supervisor right away. For more signs of heat related illnesses and conditions, go here.

If you are feeling ill due to the heat, report it to you LPN supervisor.

Certain risk factors may increase your and your clients' vulnerability to heat related illness: increased age, pre-existing medical conditions or treatments, short-term illnesses that cause loss of fluids, chronic skin disorders and certain medications can all influence how the heat affects us.



If the heat is impacting your ability to work safely, you have the right to refuse unsafe work. For the steps to refuse unsafe work, please go here.



For any questions on heat safety in your workplace, please contact your OHS committee, OHS rep or local steward.



