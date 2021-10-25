As you know, we reached a deal with the employer in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Because of your commitment and solidarity, we achieved significant gains in the areas you told us were important to you.

Here are the highlights of our tentative agreement with LifeLabs:

Three-year agreement

A $1250 signing bonus for all active employees to be paid out within 30 days of ratification. This includes those on maternity leave and short-term sick leave who will receive it upon return to work.

for all active employees to be paid out within 30 days of ratification. This includes those on maternity leave and short-term sick leave who will receive it upon return to work. Wage increases as follows: 1st year $1500 added to the grid for every job classification, then 2% general wage increase (retroactive to July 1, 2021) 2nd year 2% general wage increase effective July 1, 2022 3rd year $1500 added to the grid for every job classification, then 2% general wage increase effective July 1, 2023

An improved, indexed pension plan. Existing employees may elect to maintain current pension plan or join the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan . New hires will be enrolled automatically

Existing employees may elect to maintain current pension plan or join the . New hires will be enrolled automatically Increases to Extended Health coverage

coverage Overtime increased from double-time to double-time and a half for working Christmas or New Years

for working Christmas or New Years An overtime bank of up to 30 hours per year of O/T to be paid out or used for: extended Bereavement leave; Family Responsibility leave; and Mandatory Evacuation leave

of up to 30 hours per year of O/T to be paid out or used for: extended Bereavement leave; Family Responsibility leave; and Mandatory Evacuation leave Unpaid leave up to 75 hours to be included in the calculation of the next years' vacation pay (this should resolve the Kronos problem where vacation pay is currently deducted)

to be included in the calculation of the next years' vacation pay (this should resolve the Kronos problem where vacation pay is currently deducted) Correction to the Sick Leave entitlement for regulars in part-time positions so that the actual hours worked count rather than scheduled hours

so that the actual hours worked count rather than scheduled hours Up to 7.5 hours for inclement weather added to the Special Leaves menu

added to the Special Leaves menu Stronger workload language to deal with low staffing issues and a regular review of problems at Joint Labour Management

language to deal with low staffing issues and a regular review of problems at Joint Labour Management New Health & Safety language on the Prevention of Violence in the Workplace; Mental Health; and Communicable Diseases and Infectious Parasites

and New simplified postings language ending the restriction to "Teams only" plus more flexibility when transferring positions

language ending the restriction to "Teams only" plus more flexibility when transferring positions Increases in the premiums for: Meal Allowances; Vehicle Allowance; Student Training and Training Co-workers; and Shoe Allowance

and and Increases to the shift differentials for night shifts and weekends and the ability to "stack" premiums

for night shifts and weekends and the ability to "stack" premiums New language to resolve grid placement irregularities when successful in competition for a new position

irregularities when successful in competition for a new position Memorandum for PSC Reception Clerks extended to March 31, 2022 and an increase in the hourly rate from $19.80 to $20.20

We will be taking the next couple days to put together a comprehensive report of all of the changes to the collective agreement. It will take some time to make sure everything is accurate before we send you all the information you need to make your decision on ratification.

Along with the comprehensive report, we'll also be providing an online calculator to help you determine what your particular wage rates will be for the next three years.

You will receive your comprehensive report this Thursday, October 28.

We will be holding meetings by classification in the following days where we will go over the changes in detail and answer any questions you have.

Here is the meeting schedule:

After the meetings have concluded you will all get a chance to vote on whether or not to accept the tentative agreement.

The vote will be held electronically from 9 am on Monday, November 1 to 3 pm on Thursday, November 4. You will receive a ballot by email when voting opens. In order to ensure that everyone receives a ballot, we will need a personal email address from all members. If you know someone who is not getting emails, direct them to my.bcgeu.ca/signup immediately to provide their email address.

We will announce the results of the vote on Thursday, November 4 after voting has concluded. If the agreement is ratified, it will take effect immediately.

Thank you again for your trust and support throughout the bargaining process. Your tremendous show of strength and solidarity brought the employer back to the table to offer us what we are able to present to you now. We're so proud of what we accomplished together.

We look forward to seeing you at the information sessions.

In solidarity,

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP