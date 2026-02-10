Highways bargaining 101: What to expect in 2026

It's been more than eight years since our last round of highways contract negotiations. Many of you got involved and helped bring concerns forward as we worked through the bargaining process. At the same time, many of you who have recently joined the sector and haven't been through bargaining before may be wondering what the road ahead looks like.

Whether you're new to bargaining, or could use a refresher, below is a quick Bargaining 101: what the bargaining process looks like, how bargaining is structured in highways, what successorship means, and how you can participate.

Bargaining can feel complicated, but the big idea is simple: it's how we improve wages, benefits, and working conditions - and it works best when members are informed and involved.



What is the bargaining process?

Successful bargaining involves BCGEU members at every stage of the process. From sharing concerns in bargaining surveys to participating in solidarity events and taking job action, engaged members give bargaining committees the power they need at the table to achieve a strong and fair agreement. Here is a graphic outlining the process:

A few definitions:

Unit: a group of union members working similar jobs for the same employer

Table: union members covered by the same collective agreement

Local: union members of an occupational grouping in a particular geographic area

Component: members in an occupational sector

Bargaining committees: union members elected to bargain with employers

Impasse: When our union and employer are unable to reach an agreement





How is bargaining structured in highway maintenance?

The BCGEU has 26 collective agreements across the highways sector with the companies contracted by the B.C. government to deliver highway maintenance in the province's service areas. Each agreement has its own bargaining committee-made up of the people you work with-also called local tables. Nine of those agreements will be negotiated in 2026, they are:

SA-02 Mainroad (Central Island)

SA-03 Mainroad (North Island)

SA-24 Lakes District Maintenance (Lakes - Burns Lake)

SA-09 Yellowhead Road & Bridge (Kootenay)

SA-12 EMCON (Selkirk)

SA-15 Argo (Thompson)

SA-04 Miller Capilano (Howe Sound)

SA-08 AIM Roads (South Okanagan)

SA-13 AIM Roads (Okanagan-Shuswap)

Find your bargaining committee here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/hwys_bargaining_committees

Before local bargaining gets underway for 2026, your component executive is working to set up a main table with the BC Road Builders-the association that represents highways employers across B.C. The main table is an idea at this point, not a guarantee, but we are hopeful it will work. The goal is to negotiate common agreement language that works for both the Road Builders and BCGEU highways workers. If we can reach shared terms at the main table, the local tables can choose to adopt them, helping negotiations move faster and allowing everyone to focus on local issues that come up.

Bargaining for the first nine agreements will begin in the coming months. 16 agreements expiring in 2027 with be negotiated next year, and the SA-20 agreement will expire and be negotiated in 2029.



What is successorship?

Highways workers were direct government employees until 1987, when a socially conservative provincial government was elected, and made sweeping changes to restructure government and privatize many public services – including a fast-track program that transferred highway maintenance to private contractors.

Workers initially fought back but ultimately negotiated a deal with government to include successorship under the new private model. This meant that for each service area:

the incoming contractor had to recognize the union and the existing collective agreements

employees could transfer to the new contractor and keep their jobs

seniority was carried over and protected

wages and core working conditions were maintained (as set out in the agreements)

Over the last forty years, our union has had to fight to keep successorship in place-especially during government contract renewals throughout the 16 years the BC Liberal government was in power. The last struggle took place in 2017 before a landmark agreement was reached to ensure the retention of over 2,000 experienced workers maintaining roads and bridges throughout the province and into the 2030s.

In highways, successorship is always part of the backdrop to bargaining. It's what protects our union rights in a privatized system, and we approach negotiations in a way that advances our demands while maintaining the relationships that keep those protections in place.



How can I get involved in bargaining?

The amount of power we have in bargaining is directly related to our solidarity. Your engagement in the bargaining process makes a big difference whether your contract is up for negotiation this year or next.

You can take action right now by:

Updating your personal contact information on the BCGEU Member Portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login. Watch for a text message from our union about updating your contact information.

Staying informed and involved: ask questions, talk with co-workers, and learn the bargaining process.

Volunteering as a worksite contact to help keep your crew connected and informed.

If your worksite is bargaining in 2026:

Watch for – and complete – your local bargaining survey which will be sent out several weeks before bargaining begins.

Support your bargaining committee's strategy and follow their direction.

In solidarity,

Rory Smith

BCGEU Vice-President, Operational Services

Component 10



