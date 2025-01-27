Today, we join together as a union to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day. This day stands as reminder of one of history's darkest chapters, when six million Jewish men, women, and children, along with millions of other innocent victims targeted because of their religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, nationality or political ideology, were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

Holocaust Remembrance Day matters because it reminds us of the responsibility we share to reject any denial of this dark chapter in history.

It is also a call to action. It reminds us that we must combat antisemitism across Canada and in B.C. At the foundation of the labour movement lies the principles of liberty and solidarity. That's why we must reaffirm our commitment to apply the lessons of the Holocaust and defend human rights each and every day.

Today, let us pause to remember the lives lost. May we never forget.





UWU/MoveUP