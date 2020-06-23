As you know, the renewed 2018 to 2023 collective agreement includes the following increased Employer contributions to the extended health and welfare benefit plan:



Effective Date Amount of Increase (per member per hour) Employer Contribution (per member per hour) Current N/A $1.38 July 1, 2020 5¢ $1.43 January 1, 2021 10¢ $1.53 January 1, 2022 10¢ $1.63



Effective July 1, 2020, the plan will be improved to include the following in accordance with the renewed collective agreement:

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) added Orthodontic coverage added (30% reimbursement up to $3,000 lifetime maximum) Eye exam coverage increased to $95 every two years (up from $65)

The provider will circulate information regarding the details of these improvements via the union in the near future.



The plan in bargaining was, and remains, to use the Employer contribution increases in 2021 and 2022 to fund additional improvements to the health plan. However, the ability to purchase additional improvements will depend entirely on the financial health of the plan at the time. As employers fund the plan based on employee hours worked and the pandemic has resulted in fewer employee hours, employer payments to the plan have decreased significantly. Further, increased employee use of the plan arising from the pandemic may also impact the financial health of the plan. You can expect the BCGEU to further engage members on the health of the plan and plan improvement priorities in advance of the Employer contribution increases in 2021 and 2022.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP