The BCGEU wants to encourage all GVCSS CHWs who believe they are not being scheduled according to the Collective Agreement, to please complete the following steps:



Complete an Hours of Investigation (HOI) Form. The form should cover your two-week schedule to ensure you are getting your weekly posted position hours.

Make a copy of the HOI and keep it for your records.

Submit the original copy of the HOI to your scheduler.

Give your Scheduler time to complete an investigation. (14 days)

Should you not hear back from the Scheduler in 14 days, please send the scheduler a short email and cc your Steward so they can follow-up.

Should you disagree with the Scheduler's response to your HOI, please follow-up with your Steward right away so they may help you file a grievance.



The BCGEU encourages Casuals CHWs to complete an HOI Form should they believe the Employer has failed to schedule them based on the Collective Agreement language.



Please know that hours of work should be scheduled as follows:



First to Regular CHWs within their window of availability, within their classification, based on their seniority and subject to employee's ability to meet specific client needs and geographic location.



Second to Float positions within their consecutive hour shifts, within their classification, based on their seniority and subject to employee's ability to meet specific client needs and geographic location;



Third, to Casuals within their availability, within their classification, based on their seniority and subject to employee's ability to meet specific client needs and geographic location.



The HOI can be picked up at the GVCSS home office, on the BCGEU 803 Resource website or you can get a copy by clicking on the link below:



https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bcgeu/pages/1211/attachments/original/1580242388/Hours_Investigation_Form.pdf?1580242388



Please contact the local BCGEU Area Office by email at area03@BCGEU.ca or by phone at 604-215-1499 should you need to connect with a Steward from your worksite.





In solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar – Local 803 Chairperson

Katie Smith – Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of hours investigation form here



