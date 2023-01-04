The Employer advised the Union on November 1, 2022, that they were proceeding with the Hours of Work Proposal for Provincial Centralized Screening (PCS) to go to a 24/7 rotating schedule effective February 26, 2023.



The Union held several meetings and conducted a survey amongst PCS employees in the first two weeks of November. The participation by members in the meetings and the survey was very good.



We would like to thank you for your participation and the valuable input that you provided in the meetings and in your survey responses.



The Union referred the matter to an Hours of Work Umpire on November 14, 2022. Hours of Work Umpire Chris Sullivan heard the matter on December 22, 2022.



The Union and the Employer submitted written proposals prior to the hearing. During the hearing, the Umpire heard from several in-core employees and several out-of-core employees who provided varying perspectives and reasons in opposition to or in support of the Hours of Work Proposal.



The Umpire's decision will likely be received in the next several days. Upon receipt of the Umpire's decision, the Union will distribute the decision to PCS members.



The Union will review the decision to determine if it contravenes the requirements of Clause 14.2(e) or Clause 14.2(f) of the collective agreement.

It is not sufficient for either the Union or Employer to file a grievance based solely on not agreeing with or liking the decision.



Should the decision be in contravention of the collective agreement, as per the above, either the Union or Employer could file a grievance. Any such grievance would go before an Hours of Work Arbitrator.



In solidarity



Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative







