Members are reminded to attend the special ratification vote meeting tonight:

INFORMATION MEETING

When: Monday, June 29th, 2020

Time: 7:00 - 8:30 pm

Dial-in number: 877-229-8493

Pin: 117342

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:00 pm. If you haven't received a call by 7:05, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.

This meeting will be in the format of a telephone Town Hall, so you can dial-in to hear the presentation and there is a format for asking questions.

A revised copy of the ratification document is attached here.

RATIFICATION VOTING

Voting will commence on Tuesday, June 30th. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your vote is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES .

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Ken Woollard, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mike Kim, Bargaining Committee Member

Joyce Lee, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations





