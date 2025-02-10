We are pleased to announce that the schedule is back up. It is now available on Teams with all sites being available to view.

Our grievance won what we desired: the full schedule posted with every worksite included.

Please check to see if it works on your personal Teams and your worksite Teams account. If it is not working, you can email IT.

We are disappointed that the grievance took so long to resolve when the solution was quite simple. You may remember that it was filed to Step 2 back in March 2024 (link for more information:

https://www.bcgeu.ca/all_bcgeu_members_at_victoria_cool_aid_society_-_grievance_filed_no_posted_schedule)

Remember, this is a reminder that we must never stop pushing.

In Solidarity,

Peter Janz, Steward

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative





