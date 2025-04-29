HSPBA Negotiations Update: Second round of talks complete



Your bargaining committee for Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) contract members has wrapped up three days of negotiations with the employer which ran April 22-25. This is the second round of talks with the employer.



Negotiations first began in March. At this early stage, talks are focusing on non-monetary priority areas, and we are making progress. More substantive subjects like pay and benefits are usually tackled near the end of the negotiating process, which can take many months or, in extraordinary circumstances, longer than a year.



Given the economic uncertainty caused by the global trade war, we expect negotiations to proceed slowly in the coming months. The committee is working to achieve a deal as soon as possible and is resolute in our determination to secure terms that recognize the value of your work.



The next round of negotiation meetings is scheduled for May 23-25. We will provide the next update at that time.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NEGOTIATING PROCESS

What are the bargaining committee’s priorities?



Negotiations are guided by input from the union membership. Last fall, delegates attending the bargaining proposals conference carefully prioritized bargaining proposals submitted by all HSPBA constituent union members.



Where can I find details about the exact proposals we are tabling and more specifics about how negotiations are going?



By necessity, the details of negotiations must be treated as confidential. The bargaining committee will share as much information as possible through regular bulletins that outline the general developments at the bargaining table.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee



Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations



