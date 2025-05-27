Your bargaining committee met with the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) for the third round of bargaining on May 20-23.



To date, the bargaining committee has tabled more than 50 proposals, each of which is based on specific ideas submitted by members and prioritized in discussions at the fall bargaining proposal conference. Bargaining committee members are working to make progress at both the main table, and in small table discussions focusing on key issue areas.



Members elected to serve on the bargaining committee come from a range of professions and bring a diversity of perspectives and experience to the discussions, ensuring the needs of all professions are addressed. The HSPBA joint bargaining committee also includes representatives from HSA, CUPE, PEA, and HEU—all of whom are covered by the same collective agreement. While the economic landscape is challenging, the committee is dedicated to securing the improvements needed to address critical issues like shortages, fair pay, and improved care for patients and clients.



Bargaining is set to resume June 16-20.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee



Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations





P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





