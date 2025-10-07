HSPBA bargaining update
Dear HSPBA member,
Your HSPBA bargaining committee met with the employer for another round of negotiations last week. We presented our comprehensive package of proposals addressing key issues identified by you, including:
- wages and premiums
- safe work-life balance
- recognition and respect
- partnership in quality health care
To date, HEABC has not tabled a wage offer for health science professionals. Additionally, the employer's response on other key issues remains slow.
As bargaining wrapped up Friday, your bargaining committee sent a strong message that, when negotiations resume in two weeks, we expect to see a response to our comprehensive package of proposals to make real headway towards getting to a new collective agreement.
In solidarity,
Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee
Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson
Matthew Cook, Local 401
Virginie Fostroy, Local 407
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations
P.S. forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.
