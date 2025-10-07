HSPBA bargaining update

Dear HSPBA member,

Your HSPBA bargaining committee met with the employer for another round of negotiations last week. We presented our comprehensive package of proposals addressing key issues identified by you, including:

wages and premiums

safe work-life balance

recognition and respect

partnership in quality health care

To date, HEABC has not tabled a wage offer for health science professionals. Additionally, the employer's response on other key issues remains slow.

As bargaining wrapped up Friday, your bargaining committee sent a strong message that, when negotiations resume in two weeks, we expect to see a response to our comprehensive package of proposals to make real headway towards getting to a new collective agreement.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations



P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





