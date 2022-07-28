Since negotiations resumed at the end of September, the HSPBA Bargaining Committee has been working to advance measures to address recruitment, retention, staffing shortages and workload issues, which drive so many of the serious issues affecting the public health care system, the people who depend on it, and the professionals who keep it running.



The employer remains resistant to covering the final distance to agreement on these matters. However, we are pleased to report progress on initiatives addressing truth and reconciliation, improving the working lives of Indigenous members, and promoting cultural safety for all specialized health professionals. The discussions are also addressing a range of physical and psychological safety and wellness concerns.



Your bargaining committee has also proposed improvements to union representation in your workplaces – by adding more paid stewards – as an important objective.



Inflation protection for wages remains a central focus in your bargaining committee's efforts. Recently, union members covered by the Facilities Bargaining Agreement and the Main Public Service Agreement ratified their respective agreements. Both of those agreements included inflation protections in the general wage increase. While neither agreement achieved the level of protection the bargaining committees initially sought, each agreement offers a level of inflation protection not seen in decades. The general wage increases in these agreements give some sense of where discussions on wage increases currently sit at the HSPBA table.



In solidarity,



Your Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association





