HSPBA Bargaining Update: Enough is Enough



Enough is enough -- time to send a strong message to the government

Your bargaining committee has determined that an official strike vote will be taken December 4-16. All members belonging to the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association will be eligible to participate in the vote, which will be held online.

The decision to hold an official strike vote comes after an informal survey in which 72% of members indicated their support for voting to strike.

The strike vote is necessary because the employer has, to date, refused to offer the monetary package being provided to other unions. Specifically, while other unions have been offered significant funding to tackle recruitment and retention, health science professionals have been offered much less - approximately $100 million less - even as workload and burnout are so severe that 1 in 3 health science professionals are thinking of quitting.

To quote from government's own November 13 news release: "As is the case with the framework agreement reached with the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA), the BCGEU Main Agreement in the Public Service includes additional increases that are over and above what will be made available to the rest of the public sector as part of the 2025 Balanced Measures Mandate."

Without the funding being offered to these other bargaining units, it will be impossible to deal with the priorities identified by members: fixing the classifications system, protecting benefits, ensuring fair premiums, and investing in retention of burnt-out staff.

This unequal treatment is not just unfair, it is disrespectful of the importance of frontline health care professionals, and it would contribute to further deterioration in the health care system that our communities and our economy depend upon.

Your bargaining committee recommends all members vote YES to send a strong message to the employer that we will not be treated as second-class citizens.

HOW THE STRIKE VOTE WILL WORK

The strike vote will be held online December 4-16. All members will be sent voting credentials via email on the day the voting begins.

You will not be able to vote if you have not provided the union with a personal email address. Click here to update your personal email address. Please note, your member ID can be found in the footer of all BCGEU bulletins you receive, including this one!

More information will be provided as we approach the opening of the vote.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SITUATION AND THE COMING STRIKE VOTE

All members will be invited to join a province-wide telephone town hall on December 11 at 7:00pm (PST). More details about this will be shared next week.

Find out more details about bargaining in the HSPBA FAQ here.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates





UWU/MoveUP