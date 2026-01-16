NEGOTIATIONS SUSPENDED – Job action planning now underway

Dear members,

Your bargaining committee has suspended contract negotiations following three days of talks at which no significant progress was made.

We are prepared to return to negotiations once the employer is ready to engage in serious discussions on key priorities. Until that happens, the committee sees no value in continuing to meet.

After ten months of negotiations, the employer continues to refuse to offer health science professionals the full monetary package being provided to other public sector workers in B.C. Last month, HSPBA members across five unions gave the bargaining committee an overwhelming mandate to take job action in support of a contact that fixes the problems that are eroding public health care in B.C -- unreasonable workload, chronic shortages, and growing wait times.

Your bargaining committee is disappointed by this lack of progress, frustrated with the unfair treatment of front-line health science professionals, and concerned with how this contributes to the further deterioration of the health care system that our communities depend on. Your committee is hopeful that the employer can make job action unnecessary by engaging in respectful negotiations.



WHAT'S NEXT

Stay tuned for next steps and please pass along any concerns you have to your local steward.

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





UWU/MoveUP