HSPBA Strike Vote to be held Dec 4-16

Dear members,

As we prepare for the official Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) strike vote, which will take place from December 4 to 16, here are a few reminders:

Town Halls

You're invited to join the BCGEU telephone town hall at 7PM on December 11. This is your opportunity to hear details from your bargaining committee and ask any questions.

To join the telephone town hall, simply answer your phone when it rings at the beginning of the meeting. If you have not provided the BCGEU with your telephone number, please do so now by visiting the BCGEU Member Portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

You will need to enter your Member ID, which can be found at the bottom of every BCGEU emails you receive.

Strike Vote

The strike vote will open at 12:00 p.m. noon (PT) on Thursday, December 4 and will close at noon on December 16. Voting credentials will be emailed out when the vote opens and will come directly from Simply Voting.

Vote YES

Your BCGEU bargaining committee has been in negotiations since March, but the employer is stubbornly refusing to bring a reasonable offer to the table. They're digging in their heels on key monetary issues, like: fixing the classification system, ensuring fair premiums, professional fee payments, improvements to paid time off, health and welfare improvements, and investing in retention of burnt-out staff.

That's why our union has called for a strike authorization vote-and your bargaining committee is urging all members to vote YES.

This is a vote to show we're serious - and to give your bargaining team the power to take job action if needed to get a fair deal.

Have questions?

You can find more information, including past member bulletins and more on the BCGEU Health Science Professionals Bargaining Hub. Visit the FAQ page for details about what's at stake in these negotiations, how the strike authorization vote will work, and more.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





