Reminder: Telephone Town Hall December 11 at 7PM (PST)

Please note that all meeting times are Pacific Time unless otherwise noted.

Hello member,

You're invited to join the BCGEU telephone town hall at 7PM (PST) on December 11. This is your opportunity to hear details from your bargaining committee and ask them your questions.

To join the telephone town hall, simply answer your phone when it rings at the beginning of the meeting. If you have not provided the BCGEU with your telephone number, please do so now by visiting the BCGEU Member Portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

You will need to enter your Member ID (which can also be found at the bottom of every BCGEU member bulletin you receive, including this one).

Strike Vote

The strike vote opened at 12:00 p.m. noon (PST) on Thursday, December 4 and will close at noon on December 16. Voting credentials have been emailed out from Simply Voting. If you have not yet received your voting credentials, please contact [email protected].

Vote YES

Your BCGEU bargaining committee has been in negotiations since March, but the employer is stubbornly refusing to bring a reasonable offer to the table.

The big issue for health science professionals is not simply wages; we have been offered the same 3% per year over 4 years as other unionized public sector workers in BC. However, the employer has to date refused to offer the full monetary package being provided to other bargaining units. Specifically, while other public sector members have been offered significant funding to tackle recruitment and retention, health science professionals have been offered much less - about $100 million less (when adjusted for our membership) in additional funding than other units - even as workload and burnout are so severe that 1 in 3 health science professionals are thinking of quitting.

That's why your bargaining committee has called for a strike authorization vote-and is urging all members to vote YES.

A strong "YES" vote sends a clear message to the employer: we are united, we are serious, and we are not backing down on our priorities:

premiums – for regular workers, for evening/night/weekend shifts, for workers in student supervision and preceptor roles, and more

retention incentives such as an add pay system and improvements to paid time off to reward workers who stay in the public system

continued reimbursement for professional fees

correcting outstanding issues with the classifications system

maintaining our extended health and welfare benefits

professional development funding for 2026 and beyond



This is a vote to show we're serious - and to give your bargaining team the power to take job action if needed to get a fair deal.



Have questions?

You can find more information, including past member bulletins and more on the BCGEU Health Science Professionals Bargaining Hub. Visit the FAQ page for details about what's at stake in these negotiations, how the strike authorization vote will work, and more. For more support, please email [email protected] or telephone 833-833-3297.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates





UWU/MoveUP