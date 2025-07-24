Your HSPBA Bargaining Committee continues to work over the summer, advancing negotiations through focused small-group discussions. These discussions are addressing key priority areas including classifications, occupational health and safety, and Indigenous-Specific Anti-Racism (ISAR).

At the conclusion of our most recent sessions with the employer in late June, the committee tabled more than 100 proposals. These proposals reflect the priorities identified by members at last fall's Bargaining Conference. Further talks with the employer are expected to resume in the fall.

At this stage of negotiations, the committee has not yet tabled specific wage proposals. As seen across the public sector, early wage offers have fallen short of addressing the serious challenges workers face.

The affordability crisis and ongoing recruitment and retention issues demand meaningful wage increases. Members have made this a clear priority, and your committee is committed to achieving a settlement that reflects those realities.

Over 34,000 BCGEU members working for B.C.'s public service - currently in bargaining for over six months-have reached an impasse in negotiations with their employer, B.C.'s Public Service Agency (PSA). The proposals are too far apart on key issues, especially wages, which remain unresolved. As a result, BCGEU members working for the BC Public Service are preparing to hold a strike authorization vote starting August 11.

While most members covered by the HSPBA agreement are not directly impacted by the public service strike authorization vote, or any resulting job action, your committee is monitoring the situation closely.

All unions within the HSPBA respect picket lines, and your committee will ensure members are informed in advance of any job action that could affect their worksites. If you encounter a picket line, do not cross it-and please alert your steward for guidance.



In solidarity,

Your HSPBA Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.

UWU/MoveUP