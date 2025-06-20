The Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) met this week with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC), concluding the fourth round of negotiations.

Progress was made addressing key concerns. The committee has tabled well over 100 proposals relating to four key priority areas:

premiums;

safe work-life balance;

recognition and respect; and

partnership in quality health care.

The proposals tabled arise from priorities identified by BCGEU members at the Bargaining Proposal Conference held last fall and those brought forward by the other constituent unions in the HSPBA.

At this early point in our negotiations, we have more work to complete before we can table wage proposals. The committee would like to continue negotiations over the summer, but dates for further talks have not yet been set. We anticipate next steps to include some intensive small group discussions in areas of key concern such as occupational health and safety and classifications.

Although other public sector tables have begun to receive initial wage offers, we have not yet begun to discuss wages at the HSPBA table.

Our priorities are clear: wage offers must confront the affordability crisis workers are facing and address the recruitment and retention challenges threatening delivery of health care in B.C.

Your committee is resolute in our determination to achieve wage increases that will reflect the gravity of the shortages and the vital importance of the work done by health science professionals.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.