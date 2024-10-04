On June 26th our Steward, Corrin Ferguson, filed a grievance on behalf of all BCGEU members at IDM Youth Services over the Employer deducting full sick days for medical appointments and denying the use of partial sick leave credits.

Through the grievance process your Employer has fixed the issue and employees can take partial sick leave credits for medical appointments, etc.

The Employer has also confirmed that they have returned back any full sick day credits that had been incorrectly deducted for partial absences.

If you have any questions about your sick leave bank, please contact your manager or a Steward.

In solidarity,

Corrin Ferguson, Local 301 Young Worker Representative and IDM Steward

Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member-at-Large and IDM Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal.

