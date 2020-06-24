Now that all BCGEU members at Lower Mainland Society for Community Living are covered under the Community Living Services Agreement, there is some important information that your Union wants to make sure that you are aware of.



The monetary provisions of the collective agreement, including where you will be placed on the wage grid, will come into effect on July 2, 2020.This is because the collective agreement states that monetary provisions will become effective four months after the BC Government designates an agency as a member of Community Social Services Employer's Association (CSSEA). The BC Government designated your employer as a member of CSSEA on March 2, 2020.

On July 2, 2020, the monetary aspects of the Community Living Services Collective Agreement will come into effect for all members. This includes:

Standardized wages

Defined benefit pension plan (MPP)

Extended health and dental benefits

Increased vacation entitlement

Paid sick leave for all regular employees

Paid bereavement leave

Classifications Outreach



Everyone should by now have received emails from our classifications department regarding their proposed job descriptions and classification. Our BCGEU Classifications Staff Representative has asked for feedback from all of you and will be reaching out to members to finalize the content of the job descriptions along with the classification ratings.



We understand that there may have been some confusion regarding the effective date for the application of collective agreement wage rates. The emails sent by our classifications representative provided the wage rates in the collective agreement that were established on April 1, 2020. The reference to those April 1, 2020 wage rates was provided as a point of information only to show what the current wages are in the collective agreement. However, the effective date for the application of wage rates for workers at LMSCL remains July 2, 2020, not April 1, 2020.



Here is the link to the Community Living Services Collective Agreement, the wage grid can be found under Appendix A located on page 60:



https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202019/03000822v3%20-%20Community%20Living.pdf



Your job classification and seniority will determine your wage. As stated in an earlier bulletin, normally we commence the review of jobs and classifications during the four month period after your employer is designated a member of CSSEA; however, the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and classification of jobs was put on hold while we dealt with all of the outstanding pandemic issues in workplaces around the province. We are now reviewing the information we have received about job titles and classifications, so that we can determine where you should be placed on the wage grid on July 2, 2020. We are committed to resolving these classification issues by that time, but we will require your timely participation in the process. Please note that some of the job descriptions and ratings may not be finalized by July 2nd, due to the fact we were initially provided with inconsistent information including job descriptions and seniority lists as well as the feedback that we are receiving must now be discussed with the employer. We will continue to work with members and the employer to have duties and ratings finalized as quickly as possible. Even if we are unable to finalize your placement on the wage grid prior to July 2nd, your wage rate will be retroactive to that date.



In solidarity,



Edward Mishra

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.