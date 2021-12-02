Union Cards
It's really important that you sign a union card and get it to your steward. As a member of the BCGEU, you are entitled to information on your pension, benefits, the grievance process, bargaining, education and many other important issues. Ensuring your union has up-to-date contact information is the best way to stay in the loop. If your steward hasn't gotten in touch with you to sign a card, please use the list below to find them.
Steward List Princeton & Keremeos Yards:
Jim Long - [email protected] (c) (250) 442-6010
Westbank Yard:
Matt Hubbard - [email protected] (c) (519) 841-3369
Todd Arkell - [email protected] (c) (778) 809-1665
Kelowna Yard:
Deidrah (Dede) Schmid - [email protected] (c) (250) 878-9497
Summerland Yard:
Justin Smith - [email protected] (c) (250) 462-5901
Cam Abel - [email protected] (c) (250) 494-4245
Oliver Yard
Steve Gibberson - [email protected] (c) (250) 485-3615
Member Portal
Another important thing to do is register at the BCGEU Member Portal:
www.members.bcgeu.ca/login or www.my.bcgeu.ca/login
Signing up for an account gives you access to change your contact information, find your collective agreement, see what's new in your component, access educational opportunities, and lots more.
In solidarity,
Adrian Latremouille
Interim Local Chair, Local 1007
