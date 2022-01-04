Please attend this important meeting regarding bargaining.

Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference

Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

If you are new to using Zoom, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and the option of being seen. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, then the teleconference option may be best.

In solidarity,

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download Bargaining Bulletin #6 22jan14 - for posting.pdf



UWU/MoveUP