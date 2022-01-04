Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Important Meeting Re Bargaining for HCN-Revera Lessee (Sunwood) members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Important Meeting Re Bargaining for HCN-Revera Lessee (Sunwood) members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 14, 2022

Please attend this important meeting regarding bargaining.

Meeting Details

Date:              Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Time:              7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
How:               Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference

Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

 

If you are new to using Zoom, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and the option of being seen. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, then the teleconference option may be best.

 

In solidarity,

 

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member
Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download Bargaining Bulletin #6 22jan14 - for posting.pdf

UWU/MoveUP