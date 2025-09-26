Picket pay for Sept. 30 stat holiday

Tuesday, September 30, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. This is a federal statutory holiday dedicated to honoring survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

🔥Your Public Service Bargaining Committee (PSBC) voted September 24, 2025, to provide stat pay to anyone who won't receive it from their employer. 🔥

✅ Here's more information about picket pay for the September 30th stat holiday:

If you worked 15 of the last 30 days, your employer will pay you for the stat. (STIIP, vacation, or flex days count as working.)

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee decided on September 24, that if a member is not eligible for stat pay from their employer because they haven't worked 15 of the last 30 days, and is not scheduled to picket on the stat, the union will pay the member on that day. There is no requirement to make up the hours.

If you are scheduled to picket on the stat and are also eligible for stat pay from the employer, you are to take a different day off that week as double dipping is not allowed. If you are in this position, please communicate with your picket captain as they will have to make sure that not everyone is taking the same day off.

✅Part-time essential service workers

If you are working part-time essential services and picketing part-time, you will need to sit down with your picket captains and do the math on how many days you should be picketing. This may require some unique picket schedules, where you only picket one 4-hour shift one week, and two 4-hour shifts the next week. The base principle is that you and your picket captain need to ensure that you will be topped up to the max strike pay amount but not be paid more than current strike pay formula.

☔Health & Safety webinar for in-person picket lines

Keeping It Safe on the Line

This one-hour online webinar will help you stay healthy and safe while walking the picket line. Join member facilitators and OHS representatives to learn about: health and safety roles and responsibilities; common hazards on the picket line; and how to respond to incidents at or near the line. Keeping It Safe on the Line is for in-person picketers only and counts as picket time. Members can use the attendance app to sign in and out for the webinar.

Friday Sept 26, 10 am

Friday Sept 26, 1 pm

Monday Sept 29, 10 am

Monday Sept 29, 1 pm



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





