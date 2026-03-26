The 14th of April 2026, marks 10 years since British Columbia declared a public health emergency due to increased drug poisoning. Since then, more than 18,000 people have died due to toxic substances. Please join us at the Victoria vigil, at the BC Legislature to remember the lives lost.





BCGEU encourages our members to attend the Doctors for Safer Drug Policy event and vigil. We stand in solidarity with all our members affected by the toxic drug crisis both personally and through their work.









Please join us!

In solidarity,

Area 01 Cross Component Committee



UWU/MoveUP